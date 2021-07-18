California State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.17 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,604,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $74,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

