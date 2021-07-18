California State Teachers Retirement System Has $76.93 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $76,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

