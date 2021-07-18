California State Teachers Retirement System Has $79.24 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $79,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.04. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.