Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce sales of $42.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.86 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $37.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $169.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $170.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.80 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $180.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

