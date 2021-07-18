Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 17,859 shares.The stock last traded at $84.90 and had previously closed at $84.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

