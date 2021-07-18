Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85. Capcom has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

