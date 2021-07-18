Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 159,318 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,318 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $25,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP remained flat at $$31.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,628. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05.

