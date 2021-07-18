Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,726 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 565.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $57.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,573.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,384.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.