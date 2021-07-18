Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.80. 7,411,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.