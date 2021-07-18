Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $606.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,872. The stock has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $611.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

