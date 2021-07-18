Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock remained flat at $$90.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

