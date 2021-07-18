Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $215,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 247,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

