Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 88 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.82. 5,852,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

