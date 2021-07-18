Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $118,854,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 565.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Consulta Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $278,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 98,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $304,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 28,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

AMZN traded down $57.57 on Friday, hitting $3,573.63. 4,043,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,384.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

