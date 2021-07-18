Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 4,084,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,238. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.