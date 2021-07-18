Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,294 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,743 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

