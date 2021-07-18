Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of ES opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

