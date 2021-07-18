Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.