Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 807,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 99,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

