Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.42 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.67.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.