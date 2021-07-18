Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.57 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 62.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.