Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.79 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

FRC opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.