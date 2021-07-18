Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CJ opened at C$2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.26. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.87.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,615,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,585,506.80.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

