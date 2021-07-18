Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Cardinal Health worth $76,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

CAH opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

