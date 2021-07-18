CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

