Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley Sells 1,474 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34.

CSV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 41,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

