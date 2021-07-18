Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Adam Jay Sussman Sells 13,677 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $713,802.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. 195,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,888. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after acquiring an additional 222,089 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after buying an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

