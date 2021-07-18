Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $42,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 207,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.