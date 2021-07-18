C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.3 days.

C&C Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.