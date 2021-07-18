Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$14.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.16.

TSE CVE opened at C$10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.76%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. In the last three months, insiders bought 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

