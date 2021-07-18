Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CEPU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.36. 42,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,025. Central Puerto has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 64.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $30,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

