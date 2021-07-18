CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $52.40 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003625 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $52.40 million and $12.81 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00105662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00147390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.65 or 1.00022045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,124,043 coins and its circulating supply is 45,582,040 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

