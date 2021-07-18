CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.60.

GIB opened at $90.86 on Thursday. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

