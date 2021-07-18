CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.60.
GIB opened at $90.86 on Thursday. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
