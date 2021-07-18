Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 65.4% in June

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 143,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 15,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.