Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.6 days.

CWSRF stock remained flat at $$10.64 during midday trading on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWSRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

