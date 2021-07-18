Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 102,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $150,688.05. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,620 shares of company stock valued at $645,815. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $203.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

