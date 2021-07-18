Cheniere Energy’s (LNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $83.56 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -288.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,431,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 129,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

