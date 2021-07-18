Chescapmanager LLC Invests $703,000 in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Chescapmanager LLC owned 0.22% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOKB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $233,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,800,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOKB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

