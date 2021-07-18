Chescapmanager LLC Purchases New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

NYSE:CPNG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 7,221,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,554. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.