China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,318,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 978,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,182.0 days.

Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $$3.15 on Friday. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.