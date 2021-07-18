Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 250,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,371.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHH traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. 141,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

