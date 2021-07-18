Christopher A. Isaacson Sells 2,500 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.73. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,972.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

