Christopher Mills Buys 625,000 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) insider Christopher Mills purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Shares of LON FEN opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.