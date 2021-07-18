CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.