CIBC Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

TSE:ERF opened at C$7.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.26. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,330,089.36. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

