CIBC Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3954 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

