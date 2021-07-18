Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE CI opened at $233.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.56. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

