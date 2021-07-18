Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,874 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,185,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 688,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 2,826.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 616,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

