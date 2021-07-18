Citadel Advisors LLC Has $21.18 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded down $24.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,800.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,902. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,859.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,277.85 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total value of $18,064,660.00. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

