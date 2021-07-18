Citadel Advisors LLC Has $24.85 Million Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.51% of Kronos Bio worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

KRON traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.55. 119,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,233. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRON. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

